BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Sea pictures for mezzo-soprano and orchestra (Op.37), no.4; Where corals lie

Edward Elgar & Dame Sarah Connolly & London Philharmonic Orchestra & Vernon Handley
COMPOSER: Edward Elgar
SINGER: Dame Sarah Connolly
ORCHESTRA: London Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Vernon Handley

More from this artist

Edward Elgar Edward Elgar
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from