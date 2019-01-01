BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Symphony in D major, 'Il giorno onomastico' (2nd mvt)

Antonio Salieri & London Mozart Players & Matthias Bamert
COMPOSER: Antonio Salieri
ENSEMBLE: London Mozart Players
CONDUCTOR: Matthias Bamert

More from this artist

Antonio Salieri Antonio Salieri
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from