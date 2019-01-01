BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Larghetto for horn and orchestra

Emmanuel Chabrier & Ronald Janezic & Vienna Philharmonic & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
COMPOSER: Emmanuel Chabrier
PERFORMER: Ronald Janezic
ORCHESTRA: Vienna Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Emmanuel Chabrier
