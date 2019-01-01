BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage, op. 27

Felix Mendelssohn & London Symphony Orchestra & Claudio Abbado
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
ORCHESTRA: London Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Claudio Abbado

More from this artist

Felix Mendelssohn Felix Mendelssohn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from