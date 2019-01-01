BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The kiss, dear maid, WoO 153 No 9; The elfin fairies, WoO 154 No 1 (feat. Trio Fontenay & Trio Trad)

Wolfgang Holzmair & Ludwig van Beethoven & Trio Fontenay & Trio Trad
PERFORMER: Wolfgang Holzmair
COMPOSER: Ludwig van Beethoven
FEATURED ARTIST: Trio Fontenay Trio Trad

