BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Capriccio for two pianos (feat. Pascal Rogé & Jean‐Philippe Collard)

Francis Poulenc & Pascal Rogé & Jean‐Philippe Collard
COMPOSER: Francis Poulenc
FEATURED ARTIST: Pascal Rogé Jean‐Philippe Collard

More from this artist

Francis Poulenc Francis Poulenc
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from