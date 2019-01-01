BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Sinfonia prima (feat. Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall)

Johann Rosenmüller & Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall
COMPOSER: Johann Rosenmüller
FEATURED ARTIST: Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall

More from this artist

Johann Rosenmüller Johann Rosenmüller
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from