BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (Solomon)

George Frideric Handel & Il Giardino Armonico & Giovanni Antonini
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
ORCHESTRA: Il Giardino Armonico
CONDUCTOR: Giovanni Antonini

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from