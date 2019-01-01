BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Au fond du temple saint (The Pearl Fishers)

Georges Bizet & Jussi Björling & Robert Merrill & RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra & Renato Cellini
COMPOSER: Georges Bizet
SINGER: Jussi Björling Robert Merrill
ORCHESTRA: RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Renato Cellini

More from this artist

Georges Bizet Georges Bizet
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from