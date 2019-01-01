BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Ball at the Palace (Hamlet, Op 116) (feat. Russian Philharmonic Orchestra)

Dmitry Yablonsky & Dmitri Shostakovich & Russian Philharmonic Orchestra
PERFORMER: Dmitry Yablonsky
COMPOSER: Dmitri Shostakovich
FEATURED ARTIST: Russian Philharmonic Orchestra

More from this artist

Dmitry Yablonsky Dmitry Yablonsky
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from