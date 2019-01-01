BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (2nd mvt)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & London Mozart Players & Jane Glover
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
ORCHESTRA: London Mozart Players
CONDUCTOR: Jane Glover

More from this artist

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from