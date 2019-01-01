BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Souvenir d'un lieu cher - 3 pieces Op.42 for violin and piano (feat. Daniel Harding, Janine Jansen & Mahler Chamber Orchestra)

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & Daniel Harding & Janine Jansen & Mahler Chamber Orchestra
COMPOSER: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
FEATURED ARTIST: Daniel Harding Janine Jansen Mahler Chamber Orchestra

More from this artist

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from