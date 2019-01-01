BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Selige Erwägen des bittern Leidens und Sterbens Jesu Christi: Arie Jesus - Vater, Vater; A

Georg Philipp Telemann
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann

More from this artist

Georg Philipp Telemann Georg Philipp Telemann
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from