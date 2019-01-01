BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Romance in D major for bassoon and orchestra, Op 62 (feat. Neville Marriner & Academy of St Martin in the Fields)

Klaus Thunemann & Edward Elgar & Neville Marriner & Academy of St Martin in the Fields
PERFORMER: Klaus Thunemann
COMPOSER: Edward Elgar
FEATURED ARTIST: Neville Marriner Academy of St Martin in the Fields

More from this artist

Klaus Thunemann Klaus Thunemann
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from