BBC Music is changing. Find out more

25 Scottish songs Op.108 for voice and piano trio (feat. Christine Cairns & Scottish Early Music Consort)

Ludwig van Beethoven & Christine Cairns & Scottish Early Music Consort
COMPOSER: Ludwig van Beethoven
FEATURED ARTIST: Christine Cairns Scottish Early Music Consort

More from this artist

Ludwig van Beethoven Ludwig van Beethoven
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from