BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Final aria "Per pieta de'miei martiri" from Cantata, "Cuopre Talvolta il Cielo", HWV.98

George Frideric Handel
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from