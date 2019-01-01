BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Trio Sonata in G major (HWV 399) for 2 violins, viola and continuo (Op.5 No.4)

George Frideric Handel
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from