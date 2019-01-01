BBC Music is changing. Find out more

War Requiem, Op 66 - Agnus Dei, 'One Ever Hangs Where Shelled Roads Part' (feat. Peter Pears)

Benjamin Britten & Peter Pears
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
FEATURED ARTIST: Peter Pears

More from this artist

Benjamin Britten Benjamin Britten
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from