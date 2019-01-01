BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Wreckers (Overture) (feat. Royal Scottish National Orchestra & Alexander Gibson)

Dame Ethel Smyth & Royal Scottish National Orchestra & Alexander Gibson
COMPOSER: Dame Ethel Smyth
FEATURED ARTIST: Royal Scottish National Orchestra Alexander Gibson

Dame Ethel Smyth Dame Ethel Smyth
