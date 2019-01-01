BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Requiem in D minor K.626; Confutatis; Lacrimosa

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Vienna Philharmonic & Herbert von Karajan & Wiener Singverein
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
ORCHESTRA: Vienna Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Herbert von Karajan
CHOIR: Wiener Singverein

