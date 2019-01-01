BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Praise to the Holiest- The Dream of Gerontius (feat. Hallé Choir, Mark Elder & Hallé)

Edward Elgar & Hallé Choir & Mark Elder & Hallé
COMPOSER: Edward Elgar
FEATURED ARTIST: Hallé Choir Mark Elder Hallé

More from this artist

Edward Elgar Edward Elgar
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from