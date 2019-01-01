BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Songs of Farewell - how sweet the silent backward tracings! (feat. Malcolm Sargent & Royal Choral Society)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Frederick Delius & Malcolm Sargent & Royal Choral Society
PERFORMER: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
COMPOSER: Frederick Delius
FEATURED ARTIST: Malcolm Sargent Royal Choral Society

