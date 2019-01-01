BBC Music is changing. Find out more

2nd movement from Symphony No.6 in B minor, Op.74, "Pathetique"

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
PERFORMER: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

More from this artist

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from