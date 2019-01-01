BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto in E flat major for 2 trumpets

Iona Brown & Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Georg Philipp Telemann & Håkan Hardenberger & Michael Laird
DIRECTOR: Iona Brown
ORCHESTRA: Academy of St Martin in the Fields
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann
PERFORMER: Håkan Hardenberger Michael Laird

