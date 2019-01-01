BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Scottish fantasy Op.46 for violin and orchestra (feat. Akiko Suwanai, Neville Marriner & Academy of St Martin in the Fields)

Max Bruch & Akiko Suwanai & Neville Marriner & Academy of St Martin in the Fields
COMPOSER: Max Bruch
FEATURED ARTIST: Akiko Suwanai Neville Marriner Academy of St Martin in the Fields

More from this artist

Max Bruch Max Bruch
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from