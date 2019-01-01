BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Espana arr for guitar, Op 165 (Serenata in D major)

Isaac Albéniz & Xuefei Yang & Xuefei Yang & Orquestra Simfònica de Barcelona i Nacional de Catalunya & Eije Oue
COMPOSER: Isaac Albéniz
PERFORMER: Xuefei Yang
MUSIC ARRANGER: Xuefei Yang
ORCHESTRA: Orquestra Simfònica de Barcelona i Nacional de Catalunya
CONDUCTOR: Eije Oue

Isaac Albéniz
