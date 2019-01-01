BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Symphony No 2 in C major, Op 61 (2nd mvt)

Robert Schumann & Philharmonia Orchestra & Christian Thielemann
COMPOSER: Robert Schumann
ORCHESTRA: Philharmonia Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Christian Thielemann

