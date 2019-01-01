BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Solveig's Song (Peer Gynt, Op 23)

Edvard Grieg & Marita Kvarving Sølberg & Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra & Ole Kristian Ruud
COMPOSER: Edvard Grieg
SINGER: Marita Kvarving Sølberg
ORCHESTRA: Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Ole Kristian Ruud

More from this artist

Edvard Grieg Edvard Grieg
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from