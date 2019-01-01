BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Missa Tempore Quadragesimae (MH.553) for choir and basso continuo

Michael Haydn & Marian Minnen & Elise Christiaens & David van Bouwel & Ex Tempore
COMPOSER: Michael Haydn
PERFORMER: Marian Minnen Elise Christiaens David van Bouwel
CHOIR: Ex Tempore
DIRECTOR: Florian Heyerick

