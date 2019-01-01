BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Sinfonia from "Talestri, Regina delle Amazzoni" - Dramma per musica

Duchess Maria Antonia of Bavaria & Batzdorfer Hofkapelle & Tobias Schade
COMPOSER: Duchess Maria Antonia of Bavaria
ENSEMBLE: Batzdorfer Hofkapelle
DIRECTOR: Tobias Schade

