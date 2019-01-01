BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto for cello and orchestra No 1 in A minor Op 33

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Shauna Rolston & Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra & Mario Bernardi
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
PERFORMER: Shauna Rolston
ORCHESTRA: Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mario Bernardi

