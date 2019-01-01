BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto for trombone and military band in B flat major

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov & Tibor Winkler & Chamber Wind Orchestra & Zdenek Machacek
COMPOSER: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
PERFORMER: Tibor Winkler
ORCHESTRA: Chamber Wind Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Zdenek Machacek

