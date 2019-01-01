BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto for flute, (2) oboes, strings & bc in G minor (S.Uu (i hs 58:5))

Johann Christian Schickhardt & Musica ad Rhenum
COMPOSER: Johann Christian Schickhardt
ENSEMBLE: Musica ad Rhenum

Johann Christian Schickhardt Johann Christian Schickhardt
