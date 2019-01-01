BBC Music is changing. Find out more

My mother bids me bind my hair (H.26a.27) from 6 Original canzonettas

Joseph Haydn & Mahan Esfahani & Elizabeth Watts
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
PERFORMER: Mahan Esfahani
SINGER: Elizabeth Watts

More from this artist

Joseph Haydn Joseph Haydn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from