BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Amour partez (Antwerp, 1549)

Thomas Crecquillon & Paul Van Nevel & Huelgas Ensemble
COMPOSER: Thomas Crecquillon
CONDUCTOR: Paul Van Nevel
ENSEMBLE: Huelgas Ensemble

More from this artist

Thomas Crecquillon Thomas Crecquillon
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from