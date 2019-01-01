BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Schelomo - Rhapsody for cello and orchestra

Ernest Bloch & Lukasz Borowicz & Adam Krzeszowiec & Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Lukasz Borowicz
COMPOSER: Ernest Bloch Lukasz Borowicz
PERFORMER: Adam Krzeszowiec
ORCHESTRA: Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Lukasz Borowicz

