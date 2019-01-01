BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Handel: Ariodante, HWV 33, Act 2: "Scherza, infida" (Ariodante)

George Frideric Handel & Philippe Jaroussky & Emmanuelle Haïm & Le Concert d’Astrée
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Philippe Jaroussky
CONDUCTOR: Emmanuelle Haïm
ORCHESTRA: Le Concert d’Astrée

George Frideric Handel
