Overture No 1 in E minor, Op 23

Louise Farrenc & Johannes Goritzki & DR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra
COMPOSER: Louise Farrenc
CONDUCTOR: Johannes Goritzki
ORCHESTRA: DR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra

