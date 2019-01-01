BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Queen of Spades: Act 3, scene 6 - Uzh polnoch blizitsya

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & Tatiana Serjan & Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra & Mariss Jansons
COMPOSER: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
SINGER: Tatiana Serjan
ORCHESTRA: Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mariss Jansons

More from this artist

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from