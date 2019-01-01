BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Queen of Spades: Act 2 aria 'Ya vas lyublyu'

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & Alexey Markov & Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra & Mariss Jansons
COMPOSER: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
SINGER: Alexey Markov
ORCHESTRA: Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mariss Jansons

