BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Christmas Oratorio Parts 1-3

Johann Sebastian Bach & BBC Singers & Sofi Jeannin & Academy of Ancient Music
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: BBC Singers
CONDUCTOR: Sofi Jeannin
ORCHESTRA: Academy of Ancient Music
Added 3 times this week

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from