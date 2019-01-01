BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Serenade (after Plato's 'Symposium')

Leonard Bernstein & Baiba Skride & Boston Symphony Orchestra & Andris Nelsons
COMPOSER: Leonard Bernstein
PERFORMER: Baiba Skride
ORCHESTRA: Boston Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Andris Nelsons

Leonard Bernstein
