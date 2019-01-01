BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Hymn and Psalm - A Simple Song (Mass)

Leonard Bernstein & Anne Sofie von Otter & Sharon Bezaly & Fabian Fredriksson & Margareta Nilsson
COMPOSER: Leonard Bernstein
SINGER: Anne Sofie von Otter
PERFORMER: Sharon Bezaly Fabian Fredriksson Margareta Nilsson Bengt Forsberg

More from