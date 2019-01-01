BBC Music is changing. Find out more

One Equal Music

James MacMillan & Michael Jones & Chapel of Selwyn College Choir & Sarah Macdonald
COMPOSER: James MacMillan
PERFORMER: Michael Jones
CHOIR: Chapel of Selwyn College Choir
CONDUCTOR: Sarah Macdonald

More from this artist

James MacMillan James MacMillan
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from