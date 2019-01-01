BBC Music is changing. Find out more

St Paul: Rise! Up! Arise!

Felix Mendelssohn & Barry Banks & Peter Coleman-Wright & BBC National Chorus of Wales & BBC National Orchestra of Wales
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
SINGER: Barry Banks Peter Coleman-Wright
CHOIR: BBC National Chorus of Wales
ORCHESTRA: BBC National Orchestra of Wales
CONDUCTOR: Richard Hickox

Felix Mendelssohn
