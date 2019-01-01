BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Harold in Italie

Hector Berlioz & Nobuko Imai, Sir Colin Davis, London Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Hector Berlioz
PERFORMER: Nobuko Imai, Sir Colin Davis, London Symphony Orchestra

More from this artist

Hector Berlioz Hector Berlioz
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from