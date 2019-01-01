BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Per abbatter il rigore (Aminta e Fillide)

George Frideric Handel & Sabine Devielhe & Lea Desandre & Le Concert d’Astrée & Emmanuelle Haïm
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Sabine Devielhe Lea Desandre
ORCHESTRA: Le Concert d’Astrée
DIRECTOR: Emmanuelle Haïm

