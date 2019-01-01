BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Symphony No 4 in A major, Op 90 (Italian)

Felix Mendelssohn & Vienna Philharmonic & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
ORCHESTRA: Vienna Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Sir John Eliot Gardiner

