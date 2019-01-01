BBC Music is changing. Find out more

These delights if thou canst give (L' Allegro, il penseroso, ed il moderato)

George Frideric Handel & Martyn Hill & Monteverdi Choir & English Baroque Soloists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
PERFORMER: Martyn Hill
CHOIR: Monteverdi Choir
ENSEMBLE: English Baroque Soloists
CONDUCTOR: Sir John Eliot Gardiner

