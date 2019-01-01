BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Come kiss me with those lips of thine (Song 9) "The First canticle"...

Orlando Gibbons & Choir of King’s College, Cambridge & Philip Ledger
COMPOSER: Orlando Gibbons
PERFORMER: Choir of King’s College, Cambridge Philip Ledger

More from this artist

Orlando Gibbons Orlando Gibbons
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from